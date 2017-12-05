HEALTH CARE IS JUST ANOTHER COMMODITY:

It's long been thought that hospitalized patients are better off getting treatment from full-time doctors instead of temp physicians. Those temps are called in to cover for doctors' sick days, vacation, or staff vacancies. But new research finds that a doctor's employment status may have little to do with quality of care.





Doctors who are employed under short-term contracts -- called locum tenens (Latin for "to hold a place") -- provided a similar level of care as staff doctors, a study published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association found. Researchers came to that conclusion after analyzing 1.8 million Medicare patients hospitalized between 2009 and 2014 who were treated by general internists. No significant difference in 30-day mortality rates was seen between patients treated by temp physicians compared to those treated by staff physicians.