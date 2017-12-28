GUNGA NUNES:

The first thing the FBI wanted to know from Steele after they saw his earliest memos was how reliable his information was, and Steele supplied his sources to them in an effort the get them to take his intelligence seriously. There's someone else who claims to know the sources, and that's a man named David Kramer who works as a senior fellow at the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University.





Kramer traveled to London in late-Novemeber 2016 to meet with Steele in person. He took a copy of the dossier back to the United States where he handed it off to Sen. John McCain. McCain, in turn, gave the dossier directly to FBI Director James Comey. But, of course, the FBI had been receiving Steele's dispatches since July so they didn't need McCain package.





Kramer testified on December 19th before the House Intelligence Committee. He asserted that he knew Steele's sources, but he refused to provide their identities. As a result, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes has slapped a subpoena on Prof. Kramer in the hope that he will spill what he knows.





Chairman Nunes supposedly recused himself from the Russia investigation but he's still issuing subpoenas. That's a concern, but it's more troubling that he's asking for information that would help Putin liquidate the people who talked to Steele.