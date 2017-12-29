GREATEST WAR EVER:

December 29, 2017

IS says it was behind Saint Petersburg supermarket bombing (AFP, 29 December 2017)

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility on Friday for a bomb attack Wednesday that tore through a Saint Petersburg supermarket and wounded 14 people.

"The attack that targeted a shopping center in Saint Petersburg the day before yesterday was carried out by an Islamic State-linked group," IS said in a statement via its propaganda agency Amaq.

