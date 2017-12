GREATEST WAR EVER:





Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called an explosion that tore through a Saint Petersburg supermarket, wounding 13 people, "an act of terror."





The genius of getting Vlad to fight ISIS for us is that he has to reap what we sowed. His panic about us training them is revelatory.



Posted by Orrin Judd at December 28, 2017 6:54 AM

