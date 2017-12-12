December 12, 2017
GREATEST WAR EVER:
A day after Putin's victory speech in Syria, Moscow traces months of anonymous bomb threats to Syrian terrorists (Interfax, 12 december 2017)
Since September 2017, cyber-terrorists have made more than 2,700 anonymous bomb threats in 190 cities, forcing costly evacuations at shopping centers, movie theaters, state administrative buildings, and schools across Russia. By mid-November, more than 1 million people had been swept up in the evacuations. Federal agents have stated that the culprits are using IP telephony, making it difficult to track the calls.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 12, 2017 2:51 PM