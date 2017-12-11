December 11, 2017
GREATEST WAR EVER:
U.S.-backed Syrian forces, Iraqi army coordinate at border: SDF (Reuters, 12/11/17)
Commanders of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias, met with Iraqi military leaders on Sunday. They "discussed protecting the Syrian-Iraqi border in the region adjacent to Deir al-Zor province, and how to finally eradicate Daesh mercenaries there," the SDF said in a statement."The two sides decided to form a joint coordination center to guarantee the security of the border," it said.
