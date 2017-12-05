GREATEST WAR EVER:





Israel again fired missiles at a Syrian military facility near Damascus late on Monday, according to a war monitor, the second reported Israeli strike in Syria in the past week.





Syrian forces responded by firing anti-aircraft missiles at Israeli jets, Lebanese news channel Al-Mayadeen reported, adding the Israeli attack targeted a scientific research centre near Jamraya on the outskirts of the Syrian capital.









Getting Israel to fight Assad is nearly as savvy as getting Assad and Putin to fight ISIS for us.



Posted by Orrin Judd at December 5, 2017 6:21 AM

