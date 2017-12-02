December 2, 2017

GREATEST WAR EVER:

Israel fires missiles at Syria military post near Damascus (Ellen Francis, Tom Perry and Dan Williams, 12/02/17, Independent)

Israeli missiles struck a military position near Damascus and Syria's air defence system responded on Saturday, destroying two of them, Syrian state television said.

"The Israeli enemy launched...several surface-to-surface missiles towards a military position," it said, adding there had been "material losses at the site.

Posted by at December 2, 2017 6:54 AM

  

« THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL: | Main | REALITY IS A TOUGH TASKMASTER: »