December 2, 2017
GREATEST WAR EVER:
Israel fires missiles at Syria military post near Damascus (Ellen Francis, Tom Perry and Dan Williams, 12/02/17, Independent)
Israeli missiles struck a military position near Damascus and Syria's air defence system responded on Saturday, destroying two of them, Syrian state television said."The Israeli enemy launched...several surface-to-surface missiles towards a military position," it said, adding there had been "material losses at the site.
