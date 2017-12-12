GENE PUDDLE:

[T]he First Lady did not sign the envelope she put the ballot in as required by BOE, so her vote wasn't counted. [...]





Trump's daughter Ivanka also botched her ballot. It was filled out correctly, but she didn't mail it until Election Day -- which was too late to be counted, officials said.





Her husband, Jared Kushner, didn't mail his back at all, according to the board.





White House reportedly overrun with cockroaches, mice and ants

Officials said the President's ballot was fine. But that was before the Daily News pointed out to an official that the date of birth on his application was a full month off.





Trump, 71, was born on June 14, 1946, but his ballot application lists his birthday as July.