FROM JAPANESE TO AMERICAN (spoiler alert):

For many people who didn't like The Last Jedi, the fact that Johnson's Star Wars was more "democratic" -- and consequently indifferent to the aristocratic Skywalker bloodline or its transmission -- means, paradoxically, that it's also less interested in the rituals of samurai training that made Star Wars so satisfying. Becoming a great Jedi warrior used to be serious work; it demanded talent and skill and time. Later it seemed to require an aristocratic bloodline as well (what with the midi-chlorians, etc.). Now it just demands talent and no study -- Yoda even burned down the Jedi library! If you loved the Skywalker legend, then the news that the Force is independent of Skywalker-ness isn't a relief. If you loved the training element, that's gone. The new democracy also means that anyone (like Rey) can just come along and be better at the Force for no apparent reason. What was the point of Yoda? Do the sages have nothing to tell us? Did they ever?





Rey seems to be a genius. For some fans, that's completely thrilling. For others, it ruins a lot of what was exciting about Star Wars.





The idea of destiny that used to power Star Wars was kind of monastic and straightforward: Basically, there were Chosen People who were destined for great things.