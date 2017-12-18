FREE TRADE IS THE ONE PLACE WHERE SOVEREIGNTY MUST YIELD...:





The Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) has called for the creation of a new customs union within which the UK would be able to opt out of EU rules in specific areas such as goods, services and state aid.





Under the scenario, Britain would also be able to opt out of the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice, which would be replaced by a joint UK-EU court.





The proposal will be presented to Brexit Secretary David Davis on 18 December.





IPPR director Tom Kibasi told Bloomberg that the proposal is for the 70% of people who wanted a sensible deal, built on precedents, that would work for the whole country.





"This isn't a proposal for the 15% of extremists on either side," he said.



