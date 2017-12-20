FOR THE 60%:

Our forefathers packed a lot into that single sentence. Our Bill of Rights is similarly succinct in guaranteeing individual liberties -- rights that we have come to take for granted but without vigilance can erode and slip away, such as freedom of speech (our right to protest and be heard); freedom of religion (the essential separation between how one worships and the power of the state); and freedom of the press (a democratic institution essential to informing the public and holding our leaders accountable).

"We the people of the United States" (we are a democratic republic, not a dictatorship) "in order to form a more perfect union" (we are a work in progress dedicated to a noble pursuit) "establish justice" (we revere justice as the cornerstone of our democracy) "insure domestic tranquility" (we prize unity and peace, not divisiveness and discord), "provide for the common defense" (we should never give any foreign adversary reason to question our solidarity) "promote the general welfare" (we care about one another; compassion and decency matter) "and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity" (we have a responsibility to protect not just our own generation, but future ones as well).

What are the values that unite us? You don't have to look much further than the Preamble to our Constitution, just 52 words, to find them:

Our shared values include another essential principle, and that's the rule of law -- the promise that the law applies equally to everyone, that no person is above it, and that all are entitled to its protection. This concept of equal protection recognizes that our country's strength comes from honoring, not weaponizing, the diversity that springs from being a nation of Native Americans and immigrants of different races, religions and nationalities.





The rule of law depends not only on things that are written down, but also on important traditions and norms, such as apolitical law enforcement. That's why Democratic and Republican administrations alike, at least since Watergate, have honored that the rule of law requires a strict separation between the Justice Department and the White House on criminal cases and investigations. This wall of separation is what ensures the public can have confidence that the criminal process is not being used as a sword to go after one's political enemies or as a shield to protect those in power. It's what separates us from an autocracy.





And there is something else that separates us from an autocracy, and that's truth. There is such a thing as objective truth. We can debate policies and issues, and we should. But those debates must be based on common facts rather than raw appeals to emotion and fear through polarizing rhetoric and fabrications.





Not only is there such a thing as objective truth, failing to tell the truth matters. We can't control whether our public servants lie to us. But we can control whether we hold them accountable for those lies or whether, in either a state of exhaustion or to protect our own political objectives, we look the other way and normalize an indifference to truth.