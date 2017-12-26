FALLING AT THE FIRST HURDLE:

Australia's Finance Minister warned that its economic growth rate might fall by a third unless it responds fast to the Trump/Goldman Sachs legislation. Accordingly, he promised that Australia will soon slash its own corporate tax rate from 30% to 25%. He said even that rate may be too high.





Just this week, Argentina's conservative President Mauricio Macri--who reportedly maintains close ties with Trump--announced plans to cut Argentina's corporate tax rate from 35% to 25% by 2020.





In Europe, Austria's new government just announced that it is considering a similar reduction.





Norway cut its 25% corporate income tax rate to 24% this month. More cuts may be coming.





France's corporate tax rate will be cut from 33% to 27% by 2022. Britain moved pre-emptively last April, cutting its corporate rate from 20% to 19% with plans to reduce it to 17% in 2020.





South Korea, Mexico and Chile are also actively considering corporate tax cuts, in response to the U.S. measure, my interviews with key global tax analysts around the planet reveal.