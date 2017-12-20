December 20, 2017
DUDE, YOU STUCK US WITH DONALD:
Hillary Clinton's favorability rating hits 25-year low (Melissa Quinn, Dec 19, 2017, Washington Examiner)
Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, has a favorable rating of 36 percent, according to the poll from Gallup released Tuesday. Sixty-one percent of adults have an unfavorable view of Clinton, a new high.The current favorable rating for the former secretary of state is a new low, and the worst it's been since 1992 when Gallup first began tracking the public's image of Clinton just before she became first lady.
If she'd just used her government email we'd have avoided this whole mess. She deserves all the opprobrium.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 20, 2017 9:33 AM