DUDE, YOU ALREADY CORNERED THE RACIST MARKET:





His rationale is reportedly that refusing to budge on immigration will curry favor with his base of supporters who were unhappy he struck a debt ceiling deal with Democrats in the fall.





He's probably not wrong that even the 20% that represents his base needs shoring up, but that won't help him.











Posted by Orrin Judd at December 1, 2017 5:50 AM

