December 19, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
McMaster Says Russia's 'Destabilizing Behavior' Needs To Be Countered (Radio Liberty, 12/19/17)
White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster says Western countries need to counter Russia's "destabilizing behavior," saying that Moscow is running "a very sophisticated campaign of subversion" to undermine free and open societies.In an interview with the BBC that was posted online on December 19, McMaster also said Russia's alleged meddling in the U.S. presidential election last year was "certainly" a national security threat.
No wonder Comrade Donald wants to fire him.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 19, 2017 10:46 AM