DONALD WHO?:

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents are arresting undocumented immigrants along the Southwest border at levels not seen since the end of Obama's administration, signaling that President Donald Trump is falling short on his promise to keep undocumented immigrants out.





The agency released a report Friday that found that about 39,000 people were detained while trying to make their way into the U.S. hitting a level only seen under Former President Barack Obama. The number is up 12 percent from October and the highest it has reached since President Donald Trump's inauguration.