DONALD WHO?:





[G}overnment records--and in some cases the agencies carrying out Trump's policies--tell a very different story.





For one thing, only a handful of regulations have actually been taken off the books. That's due to laws that keep government policies from wildly swinging back and forth every time moving trucks show up at the White House.





Rather, the claim of victory in the war on regulation is instead based almost entirely on stopping proposed rules that haven't yet made their way through the machinery of government. The White House says it has killed or stalled 860 pending regulations. It's done this by withdrawing 469, listing another 109 as inactive and relegating 282 to "long term."





A Bloomberg News review has found even those claims are exaggerated. Hundreds of the pending regulations had been effectively shelved before Trump took office. Others listed as withdrawn are actually still being developed by federal agencies. Still more were moot because the actions sought in a pending rule were already in effect.