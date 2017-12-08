December 8, 2017
DONALD WHO?:
EU and Japan free trade deal covers 600 million people (Ivana Kottasová, December 8, 2017, CNN Money)
Japan and the European Union have finalized a huge free trade deal that covers 600 million people and almost a third of the global economy.The Economic Partnership Agreement, which has been in the works since 2011, will remove tariffs on almost all European exports, including cheese and wine. Japanese automakers and electronics firms will face fewer barriers in the EU.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 8, 2017 11:47 AM