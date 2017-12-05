December 5, 2017
DO THEY REALLY THINK REMOVING IT TO FEDERAL COURT...:
Trump lawyers say judge lacks jurisdiction for defamation lawsuit (Jonathan Allen, 12/05/17, Reuters)
U.S. President Donald Trump's lawyers told a New York state judge on Tuesday that under the U.S. Constitution she had no jurisdiction over the president and therefore urged her to dismiss a defamation lawsuit by a woman who has accused Trump of sexual harassment. [...]Zervos's lawyers, including Gloria Allred, have cited the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Clinton v. Jones, which allowed former Arkansas state employee Paula Jones' sexual harassment lawsuit against Bill Clinton to proceed in 1997 while he was still U.S. president.
...will get him a more favorable judge?
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 5, 2017 5:22 PM