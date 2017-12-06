DEVIANCE IS NEVER A ONE-OFF:





Tweeden's story rang true to me. I'd told myself I was the only one. I'd been groped by Franken in 2009. [...]





Nearly 20 years ago, during Kenneth Starr's investigation of President Bill Clinton, I was taking night classes, waiting tables, and chasing boys who looked like Ricky Martin. At the time, the focus on Clinton's sex life seemed to me a Republican-fueled, puritanical media frenzy. I thought it was a crusade to penalize consensual sex. Clinton was the first Baby Boomer president. He came of age during the sexual revolution and his wife was an "overbearing yuppie wife from hell"; there was a counter-culture couple in the West Wing! To family-values Republicans, the Clintons were an affront to all that was good and holy.





When Toni Morrison called Bill Clinton the first black president, she wasn't saying he was down with the cause; she was saying he was dismissed and demeaned by the existing power structure. Clinton was born poor in a backwater state, raised by a single mother. He ate Big Macs, played the sax, and chased women. And when, Morrison wrote, "his unpoliced sexuality became the focus of the persecution," African American men felt a kinship. "The message was clear: 'No matter how smart you are, how hard you work, how much coin you earn for us, we will put you in your place or put you out of the place you have somehow, albeit with our permission, achieved,'" Morrison wrote. "'You will be fired from your job, sent away in disgrace, and--who knows?--maybe sentenced and jailed to boot. In short, unless you do as we say (i.e., assimilate at once), your expletives belong to us.'"





Gloria Steinem penned her own defense, "Feminists and the Clinton Question," in The New York Times. "Like most feminists, most Americans become concerned about sexual behavior when someone's will has been violated; that is, when 'no' hasn't been accepted as an answer," she wrote. In 1998, this was the final word for feminists: Yes, Bill was a womanizer, but, relax, the ladies liked it.





I ignored the very idea that Bill Clinton raped Juanita Broaddrick. I put it in the same category as Bill Ayers, the New Black Panther Party, and Benghazi: A shorthand swipe Republicans lob on cable TV. Besides, I liked Bill Clinton. I had a single mother too. I also liked Hillary. As first lady, she made old men furious for not "knowing her place." The Clintons were an inspiration to me.



