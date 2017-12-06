December 6, 2017

DETERRENCE REQUIRES USE:

Microwave weapon could fry North Korean missile controls, say experts (CYNTHIA MCFADDEN, WILLIAM M. ARKIN, KEVIN MONAHAN and KENZI ABOU-SABE, 12/05/17, NBC)
The U.S. has microwave weapons that proponents believe could stop North Korea from launching missiles by frying their electronics.

The weapons were discussed at an August White House meeting related to North Korea, according to two U.S. officials with direct knowledge.

