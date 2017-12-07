December 7, 2017

CITIES WERE A MISTAKE:

Paris has one of highest rates of psychosis, new study finds (AFP, 7 December 2017)

Paris and southeast London have the highest rate of people reporting psychotic episodes, according to a new international study that compared rates of the mental disorder in six countries. [...]

"An alternative explanation could be that owner-occupied housing is an indicator of social stability and cohesiveness, relating to stronger support networks."



