December 6, 2017
CITIES WERE A MISTAKE:
America's Forgotten Post-War Conservative : Vance Packard predicted the anxieties of 1950s America--and our present day--better than almost anyone. (ADDISON DEL MASTRO • December 6, 2017, American Conservative)
Vance Packard is not a name that comes to mind when you think of mid-century conservatives. Certainly, you won't hear him mentioned alongside William F. Buckley, James Burnham, or Russell Kirk. If Packard is remembered at all, it is as the author of the anti-advertising tome The Hidden Persuaders, and more generally as a left-leaning critic of consumer capitalism and of America's complacent Cold War culture.That image is not exactly wrong, but it is woefully incomplete. Vance Packard may have been a liberal in his own time, but today he reads as a reasonable and fundamentally conservative voice in an era that was redefining at breakneck speed the nature of American life. [...]In A Nation of Strangers, published in 1972, Packard presciently warned against the "attrition of communal structure" brought on by Americans' increasing tendency to move, splitting up extended families and rooted communities. This was often, he noted, a result of corporate ladder-climbing, which required transferring often and all over the country. He recounts an anecdote involving a CEO who forced his entire company to relocate halfway across the country rather than relocate himself.Packard also decried the suburban trend towards wiping out true public spaces. Two decades before the great mall-building spree of the 1990s, he worried that shopping malls were becoming the only "public" spaces where young people could meet up and hang out. That they were designed to promote consumerism was a feature, not a bug. Packard, it seems, was something of a New Urbanist.
Among the hopeful signs--reversals of trends he saw in Nation of Strangers--are deurbanization, declining mobility, telecommuting, grown children living at home, etc.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 6, 2017 6:15 PM