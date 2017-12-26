CARRYING WATER FOR VLAD:

Among current and former law enforcement officials, the public attacks on the FBI are seen as an indirect way of trying to discredit Mueller and blunt future findings he may issue, a view shared by many Democratic lawmakers.





"There is a concerted push from the White House . . . and their allies to bring the investigations to a halt," Rep. Adam B. Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said in an interview. "They are also trying to attack Mueller's credibility and the credibility of the FBI, so that whatever Mueller finds can be rejected . . . as a fake.





"The White House would like to have the best of both worlds," he added. "They make the public case that they are cooperating, while their allies do the dirty work."