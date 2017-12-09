BUILDING THE SHI'A CRESCENT:

A powerful Iran-backed Iraqi militia commander has visited the Lebanon-Israel border expressing support for the Lebanese and Palestinians against the Jewish state.





Qais al-Khazali of the Iranian-backed Asaib Ahl al-Haq, or League of the Righteous, a group that staged major attacks against US troops before their withdrawal from Iraq in 2011, appeared in military uniform in a video while touring the border with Israel along with members of Lebanon's Hezbollah terror group.