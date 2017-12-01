December 1, 2017
BRING OUT YOUR DEAD!:
ABC report on Flynn rocks Wall Street (Sruthi Shankar, 12/01/17, Reuters)
The Statement of the Offense is devastating by itself, as the Trump team colluded with an enemy on how to deal with punitive sanctions.U.S. stocks sank on Friday after ABC News reported former national security adviser Michael Flynn was prepared to tell investigators that Donald Trump directed him to make contact with Russians during last year's presidential elections.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 1, 2017 11:49 AM