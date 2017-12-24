AT THE eND OF hISTORY THERE ARE NO POLITICAL DIFFERENCES, JUST PARTY PARTISANSHIP:

Stanford political scientist and Hoover fellow Morris Fiorina finds that American political parties are polarized, but that doesn't reflect ordinary voters.





Citizens should realize that nearly everyone featured in the political media is "abnormal" (in a statistical sense, but probably in other senses as well). The sorting process I have described is much more evident among the small minority that is most politically involved; most Americans are not, but these normal Americans are not the ones featured in the media. Bear in mind that less than 2 percent of the eligible electorate subscribes to the New York Times. About 1 percent of the electorate watches Fox News or Stanford's Rachel Maddow in the evening.





If you're one of those who watch Anderson Cooper on CNN (and I imagine that a lot of people reading this are), consider that about the same number of Americans at about the same time are watching Yogi Bear re-runs on Nick at Nite (admittedly, some of those viewers are too young to vote).





As always, most Americans are working, raising their families and otherwise going about their daily lives, not paying much attention to the political wars being fought by political elites.