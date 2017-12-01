Home
December 1, 2017
APPARENTLY NOT A METAPHOR:
White House maintenance orders reveal cockroaches, ants and mice infestations
(JOHN BOWDEN, 11/30/17, The Hill)
Posted by
Orrin Judd
at December 1, 2017 8:26 AM
