This summer, Konstantin Kozlovsky, a Yekaterinburg resident accused of working with the hacker group "Lurk," reportedly declared in court that he acted "under the command of Russian Federal Security Service agents" when he participated in the hacking of the U.S. Democratic National Committee and stole Hillary Clinton's emails. According to the newsletter The Bell, Kozlovsky made this announcement on August 15, at a hearing to extend his arrest.