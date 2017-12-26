December 26, 2017
...AND CHEAPER...:
Electric and plug-in hybrid cars whiz passed 3m mark worldwide (Adam Vaughan, 25 Dec '17, The Guardian)
The number of fully electric and plug-in hybrid cars on the world's roads has passed the 3m mark, as manufacturers ramp up their plans for mass production of battery-powered vehicles.Industry watchers said the milestone was passed in November, with the growth rate indicating that electric car sales are now running at around 1m a year. The rapid growth is being driven by government incentives, manufacturers launching models for a wider mix of drivers and falling battery costs.
