December 19, 2017
...AND CHEAPER...:
This Chinese startup's electric SUV is a lot cheaper than Tesla's (Michelle Toh, December 18, 2017, CNN)
Shanghai-based startup NIO is the latest Chinese company to try to get in on the action. It unveiled a 7-seater electric SUV at a glitzy launch event in Beijing over the weekend.Starting at 448,000 yuan (about $68,000), the NIO ES8 is nearly 50% cheaper than Tesla's Model X, which sells for 836,000 yuan (about $127,000) in China.
