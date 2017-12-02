December 2, 2017
...AND CHEAPER...:
Google Just Bought Enough Wind Power to Offset 100% of Its Energy Use (Grace Donnelly, December 1, 2017, Fortune)
Google will buy 536 megawatts of wind power, adding to the company's already large supply, making it the biggest corporate purchaser of renewable energy, according to a statement Thursday.
The Alphabet subsidiary will purchase wind energy from four different power plants: two in South Dakota, one in Iowa and one in Oklahoma.Google announced at the end of last year that it would reach 100% renewable energy in 2017.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 2, 2017 7:38 AM