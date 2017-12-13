AMEN, BRO'! (profanity alert):

A senior FBI agent removed from U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation this year referred to Donald Trump before his election as an "idiot," according to e-mails turned over to Congress and seen by U.S. media.





Peter Strzok, a senior counterintelligence investigator who was dismissed from the Russia investigation this summer, referred to Trump as an "idiot" in response to an e-mail from another FBI agent, Lisa Page, in August 2015.





"I just saw my first Bernie Sanders bumper sticker. Made me want to key the car," Page wrote, referring to the left-wing senator who ran against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination.





"He's an idiot like Trump. Figure they cancel each other out," Strzok replied.





In a March 2016 message, Page, who later was also detailed to the Russia investigation, said: "God trump is a loathsome human....omg he's an idiot."





"He's awful," Strzok replied.



