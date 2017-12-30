ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

The Trump administration's treatment of the individual insurance market has ranged between neglect and sabotage.





It cut funding for ACA advertising and enrollment-assistance efforts, shortened the enrollment period, and stopped payment of an insurer subsidy. That was enough to help boost premiums -- though it doesn't appear to have hurt enrollment as much as some might have expected.





The toxic cherry on top was the GOP tax bill's effective repeal of the ACA's individual mandate.





This will be a blow starting in 2019. Fewer people will sign up for insurance on the exchanges (and in general). The people that do sign up and stick with their insurance will tend to be sicker.