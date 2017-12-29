December 29, 2017
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
A Russian bank sanctioned by the U.S. over Crimea is now kaput (Meduza, 29 december 2017)
Russia's Central Bank has revoked the license of "Severnyi Kredit"(Northern Credit) bank, which has been targeted by U.S. sanctions since June 2017 because of the bank's work in Crimea. The Central Bank determined that Severnyi Kredit has completely exhausted its capital reserves.
There's a reason Vlad was so frantic to try and help Donald.
