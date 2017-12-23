ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:





In the days after Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton to become the 45th president of the United States, a number of friends asked me what concerned me the most about a Trump presidency. The answer was comprehensive. I had concerns about Trump's character, his associates, and his policies.





Those concerns were well-founded. Our temperamental, impulsive, and inexperienced president began his his first term taking advice from the likes of Steve Bannon and Michael Flynn. His ideologically incoherent campaign had at various times cast doubt on our NATO alliances, advocated withdrawal from Afghanistan, argued that U.S. forces should commit war crimes, advocated an economically ruinous form of protectionism, and promoted a starry-eyed view of Vladimir Putin that was utterly at odds with reality and American interests.





Indeed, when elements of the Trump coalition said "burn it all down," they truly meant "all" -- not just the Obama/Clinton Democratic establishment, not just the McConnell/Ryan Republican establishment, but the post-World War II economic and military order. They wanted a revolution, and Trump was the man they chose to bring it about.





What a short, inglorious revolution it turned out to be. Fast-forward eleven months. Flynn's out. Bannon's out. Our NATO alliances are firm. We've rushed missile-defense batteries to South Korea. We've reinforced Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria. Though elements of ISIS endure, we've defeated its caliphate in conventional combat without resorting to any war crimes. We've seen Trump's first major legislative victory, a thoroughly Republican tax plan that delivers on long-desired hopes for cuts in corporate rates. [...]





In short, if there is a GOP civil war, conservatives are winning it.