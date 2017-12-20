ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

The United States slapped sanctions on Chechen strongman Ramzan Kadyrov on Wednesday, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin's key regional ally of personal involvement in repression, torture and murder.





US officials accused Kadyrov of overseeing "an administration involved in disappearances and extrajudicial killings," and that "one or more" of his political opponents were killed at his direction.





Kadyrov was added to the US Treasury's blacklist along with Chechen security official Ayub Kataev and three Russians linked to the corruption case uncovered by deceased tax lawyer and whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky.