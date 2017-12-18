ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:



Matthew Peterson, the Trump judicial nominee who couldn't answer basic legal questions during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week, has withdrawn his nomination, a White House official told AP.





Based on the understanding of the law he demonstrated, he's likely the new White House counsel.



Posted by Orrin Judd at December 18, 2017 3:21 PM

