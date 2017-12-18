December 18, 2017

ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

Trump's judicial nominee withdraws nomination after viral video (Alayna Treene  Khorri Atkinson, 12/18/17, Axios)

Matthew Peterson, the Trump judicial nominee who couldn't answer basic legal questions during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week, has withdrawn his nomination, a White House official told AP.

Based on the understanding of the law he demonstrated, he's likely the new White House counsel.

