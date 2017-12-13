December 13, 2017
ALWAYS BET ON THE DEEP STATE:
GOP relieved at Roy Moore, Steve Bannon defeats: 'We dodged a missile' (David M. Drucker, Dec 13, 2017, Washington Examiner)
"Tonight's results are clear -- the people of Alabama deemed Roy Moore unfit to serve in the U.S. Senate," said Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, in a release that read like a victory statement."We didn't just dodge a bullet, we dodged a missile," added a senior Republican strategist, in an interview with the Washington Examiner, requesting anonymity in order to speak candidly.
A great night for Jeff Flake and Bob Corker.
MORE:
How Doug Jones beat Roy Moore in deep-red Alabama (The Week, 12/13/17)
[J]ones won 96 percent of black voters, and turnout was high in Alabama's "black belt." He also beat Moore among younger voters (62 percent to 36 percent), and in the counties with the two biggest universities, Auburn and University of Alabama, both of which President Trump won last year. Also, turnout was lower in strongly Republican counties, Kornacki said. "You didn't have Republicans in these counties going out and switching parties and voting Democrat, you just didn't have them coming out at all. They weren't turning out, they weren't energized, and again, in these Democratic areas, you saw the opposite."
Who needs non-whites, the young and the educated?
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 13, 2017 1:53 PM