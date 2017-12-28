ALSO KNOWN AS, THE LUCKY ONES:

In its first year, the Trump administration posted a turnover rate fit for a season of The Apprentice. National security adviser Michael Flynn didn't last a month. Communications director Anthony Scaramucci barely put in a week before publicly deriding the White House's chief strategist's (alleged) affinity for auto-fellatio. That strategist, Steve Bannon, followed chief of staff Reince Priebus and press secretary Sean Spicer back to the private sector by summer's end.





In total, 21 of the administration's 61 senior officials were either allowed to resign, fired, or reassigned in 2017. That 34 percent first-year turnover rate is the highest in at least four decades -- and double the previous record set by the Reagan administration -- according to Kathryn Dunn-Tenpas of the Brookings Institution.