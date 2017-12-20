ALL YOU REALLY NEED TO KNOW ABOUT HOW WEEK RUSSIA IS...:

Clapper was discussing calls between Trump and Putin in recent days, when the two discussed North Korea and a foiled terrorist plot in St. Petersburg.





"This past weekend is a great demonstration to me of what a great case officer Vladimir Putin is," Clapper said on CNN. "He knows how to handle an asset and that's what he's doing with the president.





"You have to remember Putin's background," Clapper added. "He's a KGB officer. That's what they do."