In The Washington Post on Thursday, reporters Greg Miller, Greg Jaffe and Philip Rucker offer a stunning description of the president's curious incuriousness when it comes to the question of Russian interference in our elections. That's followed by a catalog of all the many ways in which the American president sought to appease the Russian dictator. [...]





Presented with this list, the president's craven apologists insist he's right to try to find common ground with Russia. These are the same people who until recently were in full throat against Barack Obama for his overtures to Putin. More measured apologists say he's merely naïve, just as Obama and Bush were at the beginning of their terms. Yet the alleged naïveté never quits: Just this week, he asked for Putin's help on North Korea.





The better explanations are: (a) the president is infatuated with authoritarians, at least those who flatter him; (b) he's neurotically neuralgic when it comes to the subject of his election; (c) he's ideologically sympathetic to Putinism, with its combination of economic corporatism, foreign-policy cynicism, and violent hostility to critics; (d) he's stupid; or (e) he's vulnerable to Russian blackmail.





Each explanation is compatible with all the others. For my part, I choose all of the above -- the first four points being demonstrable while the last is logical. But let's have that conversation at another time. There's no need to obsess about electoral collusion when the real issue is moral capitulation.