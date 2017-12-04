ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:





In 1999, Sessions - then an Alabama senator - laid out an impassioned case for President Bill Clinton to be removed from office based on the argument that Clinton obstructed justice amid the investigation into his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.





"The facts are disturbing and compelling on the President's intent to obstruct justice," he said, according to remarks in the congressional record.





Sessions isn't alone. More than 40 current GOP members of Congress voted for the impeachment or removal of Clinton from office for obstruction of justice. They include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell - who mounted his own passionate appeal to remove Clinton from office for obstruction of justice - Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, who was a House member at the time.