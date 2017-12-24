ACORN! (profanity alert):





Bannon also scorned Ivanka's attitude towards Republican candidate for the US Senate, Roy Moore, who faced accusations of sexual misconduct with teenagers during an ultimately failed campaign to win the seat for Alabama.





Although her father supported Moore, as did Bannon, Ivanka had declared: "There is a special place in hell for people who prey on children."





"What about the allegations about her dad and that 13-year-old?" Bannon said, referring to a claim by a California woman that Trump raped her when she was a teenager.