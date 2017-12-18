A PROPER DIVISION OF RESPONSIBILITIES:

It was a rare solution to the massive problem of conventional higher-education institutions that largely operate at a 19th-century pace trying to keep up with the fast-changing demands of 21st-century employers -- and an example of how tech companies and some businesses in other industries, impatient with the speed of change, are taking matters into their own hands by designing courses themselves.





The intervention is a direct response to the fact that the shortage of data and computer scientists "isn't being handled" by universities and colleges, said Charles Eaton, executive vice president for social innovation at the Computing Technology Industry Association, or CompTIA.





"The industry would be very satisfied if higher education was taking care of it," said Eaton. "I don't think there's a desire to get into this space, other than that it's not."