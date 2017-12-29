A PROBLEM THAT'S DYING OFF:

The political typology finds two distinctly different groups on the right - Core Conservatives and Country First Conservatives, who both overwhelmingly approve of Trump, but disagree on much else - including immigration and whether it benefits the U.S. to be active internationally.





Core Conservatives, who are in many ways the most traditional group of Republicans, have an outsized influence on the GOP coalition; while they make up just 13% of the public - and about a third (31%) of all Republicans and Republican-leaning independents - they constitute a much larger share (43%) of politically engaged Republicans.





This financially comfortable, male-dominated group overwhelmingly supports smaller government, lower corporate tax rates and believes in the fairness of the nation's economic system. And a large majority of Core Conservatives (68%) express a positive view of U.S. involvement in the global economy "because it provides the U.S. with new markets and opportunities for growth."





Country First Conservatives, a much smaller segment of the GOP base, are older and less educated than other Republican-leaning typology groups. Unlike Core Conservatives, Country First Conservatives are unhappy with the nation's course, highly critical of immigrants and deeply wary of U.S. global involvement.





Nearly two-thirds of Country First Conservatives (64%) - the highest share of any typology group, right or left - say that "if America is too open to people from all over the world, we risk losing our identity as a nation."





A third Republican group, Market Skeptic Republicans, sharply diverges from the GOP's traditional support for business and lower taxes. Only about a third of Market Skeptic Republicans (34%) say banks and other financial institutions have a positive effect on the way things are going in the country, lowest among Republican-leaning typology groups.





Alone among the groups in the GOP coalition, a majority of Market Skeptic Republicans support raising tax rates on corporations and large businesses. An overwhelming share (94%) say the economic system unfairly favors powerful interests, which places the view of Market Skeptic Republicans on this issue much closer to Solid Liberals (99% mostly unfair) than Core Conservatives (21%).





In contrast to Market Skeptic Republicans, New Era Enterprisers are fundamentally optimistic about the state of the nation and its future. They are more likely than any other typology group to say the next generation of Americans will have it better than people today. Younger and somewhat less overwhelmingly white than the other GOP-leaning groups, New Era Enterprisers are strongly pro-business and generally think that immigrants strengthen, rather than burden, the country.