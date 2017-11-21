November 21, 2017
YOU KNOW WHO ISN'T FEELING GUILTY? AL FRANKEN:
When Our Allies Are Accused of Harassment (Michelle Goldberg, 11/21/17, NY Times)
Last Thursday, after a photograph emerged of Senator Al Franken either groping or pretending to grope a sleeping woman, Leeann Tweeden, with whom he'd been traveling on a 2006 U.S.O. tour, I wrote that he should resign. Almost as soon as it was published I started having second thoughts. I spent all weekend feeling guilty that I'd called for the sacrifice of an otherwise decent man to make a political point.
It's cute when the wings pretend that the deviants contained themselves to one episode (maybe two).
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 21, 2017 3:41 PM