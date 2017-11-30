WINNING THE WoT:





In an effort to take down ISIS, Iraqi hackers "Daeshgram" have exploited the guilt and anxiety of fundamentalists by posting porn on their official communication channels. During an announcement that a media center will open in an Isis-controlled part of Syria, Daeshgram posted an image of a naked woman in a porno. A video of ISIS supporters watching the announcement was altered to appear as if the extremists were actually watching a porn projection.





The stunt ended up planting seeds of doubts in online forums. ISIS supporters began dismissing the websites where the video circulated with statements like "the crusaders of media say that Amaq [Islamic State's "News Agency"] is hacked." The announcements were overshadowed by the shameful shock of indecency. The porn stream severed trust with the group's most respected outlet.