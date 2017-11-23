November 23, 2017
WINNING THE WoT:
Hezbollah hails PM's suspension of resignation (Middle East Online, 11/23/17)
Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah organisation on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Saad Hariri's decision to suspend his resignation pending talks, after he returned from a mysterious, nearly three-week-long stay abroad. [...]Hezbollah's parliamentary group said in a statement that the party was "very satisfied with the political developments"."The return of the head of government, his positive comments and the consultations offer a glimpse of a return to normalcy," it said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 23, 2017 5:19 PM